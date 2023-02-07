Bengaluru, Feb 7 (PTI) The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has sought unlocking of its office in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

A petition in this regard was heard by the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday.

The SDPI claimed sealing of 17 of its offices without a notice and said the outfit needs to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka and use its office.

Justice K Natarajan heard the plea.

The petition was opposed by the State government which stated that materials belonging to the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) associated with the SDPI were found in the offices.

The PFI and its associates were banned and action was taken on the instructions of the Central government, the court was told. The government objected that it has not been made a party in the petition.

The High Court then adjourned the case to February 16.

