Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) West Bengal, like most other states across the country, conducted the second COVID-19 vaccination dry run on Friday to plug loopholes in logistics and training, if any.

The exercise started around 10am at all medical colleges and healthcare centres earmarked to carry out the vaccination process, a senior official of the health department here said.

"A mock drill was carried out for the upcoming vaccination drive. There were five members in each team who took part. They assisted people who enacted the role of receivers," the official said.

Each receiver's identity was verified and then taken to the centre, where heath checkups were carried out to ascertain if they had comorbidities, he added.

