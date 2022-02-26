New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The second flight with Indian nationals from Ukraine is expected to reach New Delhi on Sunday morning, informed Union Minister Piyush Goyal's Office.

"The first flight has landed. The second flight to Delhi is expected tomorrow morning. We are working to get our children to the borders in Ukraine. Indian embassy officials are taking them from the borders to airports of neighbouring countries," the tweet reads.

It further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to ensure the return of each of our citizens.

"Indian planes are being sent to various countries neighbouring Ukraine. Assure everyone that the government led by PM Narendra Modi is committed to ensure the return of each of our citizens. Compliment the crew of Air India for their commendable work," it added.

"Embassy of India, Kyiv, has started the evacuation of stranded Indian Nationals from Ukraine. The Flight from Budapest to New Delhi carrying stranded Indian Nationals from Ukraine is expected to arrive at IGI Airport, New Delhi at 7:45 am on February 27, 2022," informed Minister of External Affairs (MEA).

The second flight from Bucharest has taken off for Delhi with 250 Indian nationals, said External Affairs Minister. Dr S Jaishankar.

It said that flight number: AI 1940 is expected to depart from Budapest today at 20:45 hrs. (Local Time) and is expected to arrive at 7:45 hrs IST Delhi tomorrow.

A total of five students from Karnataka are arriving on this flight.

"The State Government has opened facilitation center at IGI Airport, New Delhi, to coordinate and support stranded students arriving at IGI Airport hailing from Karnataka," the MEA informed.

The first evacuation flight of Air India, AIC 1944 touched down at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at 7.50 pm. The aircraft, which had taken off from the Henri Coanda International Airport, Bucharest, Romania this afternoon, brought home 219 passengers, mostly students from India.

Piyush Goyal was at the airport to welcome the first batch of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine at Mumbai Airport.

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts. (ANI)

