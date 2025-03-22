New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The second frigate of Project 1135.6 Additional Follow-on Ships, named 'Tavasya', built by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), was launched by Neeta Seth in the presence of Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, and FOC-in-C West Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh on Saturday at GSL, Goa, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

These Frigates are Follow-on of P1135.6 ships, which are now being constructed indigenously by Indian Shipyard, as per the ministry.

Also Read | Haryana: Man Shares Obscene Pictures in WhatsApp Group of Online Class of Students, Sentenced to 5 Years in Jail.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, MoS for Defence highlighted the Indian Navy's growing self-reliance. He underlined, "This launch is a defining moment in India's Naval history, showcasing our technological capabilities and unwavering commitment to self-reliance."

He further stressed that the successful localisation of critical components such as the BrahMos missile system, torpedo launchers, sonar, and auxiliary control systems demonstrates the growing resilience of India's shipbuilding ecosystem. "The launch of Tavasya is not just a step forward for the Indian Navy but a giant leap for India's strategic defence ambitions," he added.

Also Read | Cash Recovery at Delhi HC Judge House Case: CJI Forms 3-Member Committee To Probe Allegations, Withdraws Judicial Work From Justice Yashwant Varma.

The ship has been named 'Tavasya', after the mace of the legendary warrior 'Bhima' from the 'Mahabharata', representing the indomitable spirit and growing strength of the Indian Navy.

"The contract for building two Project 1135.6 Follow-on frigates was signed between the Ministry of Defence and Goa Shipyard Limited on 25 Jan 19. The first ship 'Triput', was launched on 23 Jul 24. These ships are designed for surface, sub-surface and air combat operations. 'Triput' and 'Tavasya' are 124.8 m long and 15.2 m wide, with a draught of 4.5 m. The displacement is approximately 3600 tons with a maximum speed of 28 knots," the statement added.

'Triput' and 'Tavasya' have a large percentage of indigenous origin equipment, weapons and sensors, ensuring large-scale defence production by Indian manufacturing units generating employment and capability enhancement within the country. "These ships are also equipped with stealth features, advanced weapon & sensors and platform management systems." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)