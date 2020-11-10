Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) In a second IPS-cadre reshuffle in two days, the West Bengal government on Tuesday made Laxmi Narayan Meena the new additional police commissioner of the Kolkata Police, an official notification said.

Meena was earlier the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the state CID, it said.

Meeraj Khalid was shifted to the central division of the Kolkata Police as the new deputy commissioner (DC).

Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam, who was the DC Central so far, replaced Khalid as DC south, the notification said.

Syed Waquar was shifted from the office of DC Port and made the new DC South-West division of the Kolkata Police.

Nilanjan Biswas, who was the DC South-West Division, has been appointed as the new DC of the Kolkata Armed Police (KAP) third battalion.

Sudeep Sarkar, earlier the DC (special) of Kolkata Police's Detective Department, has been transferred to the South-East division.

He replaced Debasmita Das, who has been named the new DC (special) of the detective department.

Zafar Ajmal Kidwai, who was the SP of Krishnanagar Police District, has been appointed as the DC of the Port Division of the Kolkata Police.

Pankaj Kumar Dwivedi, who was the deputy commissioner of the detective department, has been named as the SRP of the Howrah City Police.

