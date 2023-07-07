New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Ahead of the upcoming Independence Day and G-20 Summit, a second mega counter-terror exercise was organised here by the National Security Guards and the Delhi Police, an official statement said.

The exercise involving multiple agencies was conducted successfully in three phases at multiple locations, it said.

"Keeping in view the forthcoming Independence Day Celebrations-2023 as well as upcoming G-20 Summit, a mock drill exercise 'All Out–II' about terror strikes at multiple locations involving multiple agencies was conducted by the NSG and Delhi Police between 3 pm on Thursday to 6 am on Friday," the statement stated.

The whole exercise was conducted very smoothly and no untoward incident or unnecessary panic was noticed till the conclusion of such a massive drill. Response of all the officers and men of the stakeholder agencies was noticed and appreciated by senior officers, the statement said.

The Delhi Police extends its gratitude to all participating agencies viz. National Security Guards (NSG), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Army, medical services, Delhi fire services and private security agencies of hotels for their support and coordination, it added.

"Delhi Police and NSG have conducted 2nd Mega Counter-Terror Drill “ALL OUT–II”in Delhi to test, sharpen and fine-tune the coordinated response of all stakeholders before IDC,2023 & upcoming G-20 Summit Started at 1500 hours on July 6th & continued till 0600 hrs on July 7th, 2023," the Delhi Police Special Cell tweeted.

Exercise practising bomb blast and terror attack scenarios, involving multiple agencies, conducted successfully in 03 Phases at multiple locations. Excellent interagency coordination witnessed. Delhi Police extends its gratitude to all stakeholders, it tweeted.

