Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 9 (PTI) Youth Congress Kerala state president Rahul Mamkootathil has been taken into custody by the police in connection with the recent violent protest during the Secretariat March organised by the outfit last month, police sources said here on Tuesday.

Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment police took him into custody from his residence in Pathanamthitta district in the early hours of Tuesday, they said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Residents Evacuated After Chlorine Gas Leak in Dehradun’s Jhanjra, NDRF and Security Forces on Site (Watch Video).

The protest was organised to highlight alleged atrocities against Youth Congress workers during the state government's Nava Kerala Sadas programme led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The police has also registered a case against Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, making him the first accused in connection with the violence during the Secretariat March.

Also Read | Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas 2024: PM Narendra Modi, EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and LS Speaker Om Birla Extend Greetings to Indian Diaspora, Acknowledges Global Contributions of NRI.

The Congress leader has been charged under non-bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly attacking the police and participating in the destruction of public property during the march on December 21.

Around 300 Youth Congress activists, including Mamkootathil, former president Shafi Parambil (MLA) and M Vincent (MLA), have also been implicated in connection with the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)