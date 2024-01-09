Dehradun, January 9: Residents of the Jhanjra area in Dehradun were evacuated on Tuesday after an incident of chlorine gas leak caused people to complain of breathlessness. The residents were sent to safe places, a senior police official said, adding there was no report of any casualties. Leopard Attack in Uttarakhand: Man on His Way to Barkot Town Attacked by Big Cat Near Krishna Village, Forest Department Increases Patrolling.

Chlorine Gas Leak in Dehradun's Jhanjra

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: On receiving information about people facing difficulty in breathing due to leakage in the chlorine cylinder kept in the empty plot in the Jhanjra area of ​​Prem Nagar police station in Dehradun, Police, NDRF, SDRF and Fire team reached the spot and are… pic.twitter.com/Xq7n71Ot3n — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2024

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, Ajay Singh, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other security forces rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. Uttarakhand Road Accident: Two Forest Officials Among Four Dead in Rishikesh As Patrol Vehicles Crashes Into Tree, One Missing.

"On receiving information about people facing difficulty in breathing due to leakage in the chlorine cylinder kept in the empty plot in the Jhanjra area of Prem Nagar police station in Dehradun, Police, NDRF, SDRF and fire team reached the spot and are taking action for safe disposal," Singh said. More details awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)