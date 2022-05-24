Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24 (ANI): Section 144 has been imposed within 500-meter area of Malali Juma Masjid, Mangaluru on Tuesday.

According to Mangaluru authorities, section 144 will be in place from 8 pm of May 24 to 8 am of May 26.

A Hindu temple-like architectural design was discovered underneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru on April 21.

The development came to the fore during the renovation work at Juma Masjid in Malali, in the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The renovation work was being conducted by the mosque authorities. (ANI)

