In a significant development in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi were detained by the police at ITO during a party protest. The AAP is staging a demonstration against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an excise policy case. Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Supreme Court Bench Set To Hear Delhi CM’s Plea Against Arrest by ED in Excise Policy Case.

AAP Minister’s Protest Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

#WATCH | AAP Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj detained by police at ITO in Delhi, during the party protest against arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal "...We will state before the Supreme Court that Arvind Kejriwal should be allowed to meet his lawyer and family and also allowed to… pic.twitter.com/spScHX44Qi — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

VIDEO | Delhi minister Atishi (@AtishiAAP) detained during protest by AAP workers at ITO against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.#KejriwalArrest (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/AfUY4nMk7s — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 22, 2024

#WATCH | AAP Delhi Minister Atishi detained by police during party's protest at ITO in Delhi Aam Aadmi Party is protesting against CM Kejriwal's arrest by ED in excise policy case pic.twitter.com/OFHetwsKNH — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

