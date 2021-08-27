Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], August 27 (ANI): A section of road on Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway, NH-94 near Fakot in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal was damaged on Friday due to incessant rain.

A witness of the incident Mohammad Aarif Khan, an electrical engineer, said the road near Bemunda and Soni village caved in following continuous rainfall in Narendra Nagar town of Tehri Garhwal for three days.

Also Read | Twitter Reportedly Introduces 'Ticketed Spaces' for iOS Users.

"The vehicles are stuck across both sides of the road. Many places including Bagardhar and Hindolakhal have been closed down. The rain is so heavy that it is very difficult to send machines there as well," he stated.

"Lonivi, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are working in coordination to open the blocked road," he said. (ANI)

Also Read | Mi 10 8GB + 256GB Variant Gets Massive Discount of Rs 10,000 via Amazon India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)