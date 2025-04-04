New Delhi, April 4 (PTI) Security has been stepped up in sensitive areas of southeast Delhi like Jamia Nagar and educational institutes, including Jamia Millia Islamia, to ensure that law and order is not disturbed by anti-social elements over the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, an official said on Friday.

Delhi Police along with paramilitary forces intensified security arrangements at multiple sensitive areas, he added.

"To maintain law and order at multiple sensitive areas, we have intensified night patrolling and additional deployment will be arranged," a senior police officer said.

The Bill was passed in Parliament in the early hours of Friday, with police beefing up security to avoid any untoward incident.

