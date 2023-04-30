Visual of the phone being thrown at PM Modi's vehicle (Photo/ANI)

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI): In a security breach incident, a mobile phone was thrown at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vehicle during his roadshow in Mysuru on Sunday.

The incident happened during PM Modi's mega roadshow in Mysuru on Sunday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy After They Become First Indian Men’s Doubles Pair to Win Badminton Asia Championships Title.

As per the visuals, the phone can be seen being thrown towards the Prime Minister's vehicle. However, the Prime Minister narrowly escaped any mishap.

More details are awaited in the matter.

Also Read | Kolkata Fire: Blaze Erupts at Five-Storey Building in Bangur Area (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, a large number of people and BJP supporters had gathered on both sides of the road to greet the Prime Minister during the roadshow.

PM Modi was on a specially designed vehicle and reciprocated the greetings by waving to people. People also showered flowers and waved BJP flags along the route as an expression of support. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)