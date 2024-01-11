New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI):In a proactive measure to fortify security ahead of Republic Day, Delhi East District Police conducted a mock drill at Akshardham Temple, simulating a terrorist attack scenario.

The exercise, designed to evaluate the force's readiness in respond to diverse crisis situations, aimed to enhance overall security preparedness for the upcoming national event.

Also Read | Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Meets UK PM Rishi Sunak in London, Discusses Defence and Economic Cooperation (See Pics).

The drill showcased a strategic approach to handling potential threats and ensuring the safety of the public during critical situations.

Notably, French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest during this years Republic Day celebrations. It will be the 6th occasion when a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: 24 Trains Running Late in National Capital Due to Dense Fog; Check List Here.

In a first, the Border Security Force's (BSF) all-women marching and brass band contingents will participate in this year's Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path.

An Assistant Commandant rank woman officer and two subordinate officers will lead a total of 144 women BSF constables marching down Kartavya Path on January 26 when India will be celebrating its 75th Republic Day in the presence of Emmanuel Macron, President of France, as the Chief Guest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier extended a formal invitation to French President Emmanuel Macron to be the Chief Guest at the 75th Republic Day function.

"My Dear Friend President Emmanuel Macron, we eagerly look forward to receiving you as the Chief Guest at the 75th Republic Day. We will also celebrate the India-France strategic partnership and shared belief in democratic values. Bientot!" PM Modi posted from his official X handle earlier. inviting the French President to the main event.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,274 cadets from all 28 states and eight Union Territories will participate in the month-long National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2024.With 907 girls, this year's camp will see the largest participation of girl cadets.

Camp 2024 commenced at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantt, with the Sarva Dharma Puja on December 30, 2023.

This diverse participation includes 122 cadets from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, apart from 171 from the North-Eastern Region, effectively portraying a microcosm of 'Mini India'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)