Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Changing the assumptions associated with operations during monsoon, security forces in insurgency-hit districts under Bastar division will be carrying out extensive operations in forest patches in rains, informed officials. "The experiment of conducting operations during monsoon has brought fruitful results to police on the naxal front," said a police officer, adding that Bastar Police have chalked out a foolproof strategy in this connection.The officer further elaborated that security personnel deployed in the region have been given special training in jungle warfare, wherein they were taught about how to cross raging rivers, seasonal nullah and other water bodies in the forest. Moreover, the security personnel were also trained to deal with other challenges in the forest that may surface during the operations.

In addition, the jawans have been equipped with multiple resources and modern weapons, the officer stated."The security forces will not just conduct operations in interior (restive) patches of Bastar, instead, it will focus on areas sharing borders with Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha," informed the officer.

Notably, the rough terrain and challenging geography of Bastar (which comprises dense forest, hills and valleys) have witnessed the highest numbers of naxal incidents in the country. Military battalions of the outlawed organisation are active in the region and there was evidence that they conduct training camps in these places. Moreover, the top leadership of the banned organisation also registered its presence in the Bastar region.

In the last one-and-half years, security forces have established camps at over 60 places resulting in choking supply chains of insurgents."There was a mindset that security forces cannot conduct anti-naxal operations during monsoon because rivers-nullahs in the forest are flooded," said Bastar Range Inspector General of Police (IG) Sundarraj P, elaborating that due to this reason, operations between June and September (three-four months) were stopped.

Overcoming this assumption, security forces are carrying out operations during the rainy season for the last 3-4 years bearing significant results, stated the IG."Owing to the previous breakthroughs, security forces will continue the operations during monsoon this year," said IG Bastar.

"Security personnel have been given special Jungle warfare training related to their movement in the forest at the time of rains and crossing flooding rivers and other water bodies," said Sundarraj, adding that special forces like CRPF, CoBRA and others are capable of doing the operations due to which the campaign against naxalism will continue this monsoon too.

The IG said that the security personnel are well-prepared mentally as well as physically to deal with the challenges.

"We have an action plan ready to take effective action against the banned organisation. Definitely, we face serious challenges during monsoon, but our security personnel are well-prepared mentally as well as physically to deal with these challenges," said the IG, adding that jawans are well-equipped.

"Despite CoBRA personnel suffering casualties while crossing river-nullah in the past, their morale is very high this time and we are capable of going inside and taking action during monsoon," said Sundarraj. (ANI)

