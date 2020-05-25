India News | Security Forces Bust Hideout in J-K's Pulwama, Seize Huge Quantities of Arms, Ammunition

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 25 (ANI): Security forces on Monday busted a terrorist hideout and seized a huge quantity of arms and ammunition in a joint operation in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation was carried out by teams of police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF, in which the hideout, located in a shop belonging to a person identified as Nazir Ahmad Wani, was busted.

Also Read | Delhi Government Issues Guidelines for Domestic Flights, Trains and Interstate Bus Travel Amid COVID-19 Crisis; Check Details Here.

According to a release by the J-K police, investigations have revealed that Nazir was involved in providing logistic support to terrorists.

The accused is a government employee and is posted as Naib Tehsildar in Pulwama tehsil.

Also Read | Pune Reports 459 COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Number of Cases Rises to 7,300: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 25, 2020.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)