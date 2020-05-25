Delhi Government Issues Guidelines for Domestic Flights, Trains and Interstate Bus Travel Amid COVID-19 Crisis; Check Details Here

Coronavirus scanning at an airport (Photo Credit: PTI)

Delhi, May 25: The Delhi government on Monday issued guidelines for air, train and interstate bus travel. According to the guidelines, asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days. In case they develop any COVID-19 symptoms, they shall inform concerned DDMA/state helpline no. It also advised all passengers to download Aarogya Setu application on their mobile devices. Rules For Passengers, Airlines: Self-Declaration Form Mandatory; Here's What is Allowed at Airports And During Flight Travel, What Isn't.

The advisory said that all passengers should ensure social distancing at airports, railway stations and bus terminals and use face masks. The symptomatic passengers will be shifted to healthcare facilities where they will access for clinical severity. Domestic Air Travel Resumed in India; 532 flights Carrying 39,231 Passengers Operated on Monday, Says Hardeep Singh Puri.

If they have moderate or severe symptoms they will be admitted to dedicated COVID-19 health facilities. Individuals with mild symptoms will be given the option of home isolation or at COVID care centre. If negative, passengers may be allowed to go home.

Delhi Government Issues Guidelines for Domestic Travel:

The number of coronavirus patients in Delhi reached 12,418, according to the latest update shared by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday. The death toll has jumped to 261, while 6,540 have been cured or discharged.