Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 3 (ANI): Security forces have launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district after a terrorist, involved in the killing of seven civilians, was neutralized in an encounter on Tuesday, officials said.

They said that the exact number of terrorists involved in Tuesday's attack is yet to be confirmed.

Also Read | Sukhbir Singh Badal's Indictment by Akal Takht: Shiromani Akali Dal Leader Performs 'Sewadar' Duty at Golden Temple, Others Clean Washrooms.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi said that the operation is going on in the upper reaches of the forest.

"This (terrorist) group was involved in the Gagangir incident where seven civilians were killed. J&K Police have been working to gather information on this group, and as part of that, an operation was carried out last evening, during which a terrorist was neutralized. The search operation is ongoing, so the exact number of terrorists is yet to be ascertained," IG Birdi told ANI.

Also Read | Pappu Yadav's Men Behind Threatening Calls, No Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link: Bihar Police.

He added, "The killed terrorist has been identified as Junaid Bhat from LeT, and is a resident of Kulgam."

Kashmir Zone Police in a post on X on Tuesday said, "The said terrorist was involved in civilians killing at Gagangir, Ganderbal and several other terror attacks"

In its update the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said," OP DACHHIGAM, One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing Operation at upper reaches of Dachhigam Forest, Srinagar. Search Operation is in progress."

Earlier on Tuesday, Police said that joint parties of SFs launched CASO in the upper reaches of Dachigam forest based on specific intelligence input. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)