Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 8 (ANI): In a major success against the Naxals, security forces on Monday gunned down two cadres, including a Local Operation Squad (LOS) commander carrying a cash reward of Rs 8 lakh, in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

The encounter took place at a forest patch of Danteshpuram under Bhejji police station limits in the district this morning, said Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Sharma.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of the Golapalli LOS commander and other naxals in the forest of Danteshpuram, a joint team of DRG, CoBRA 202 battalion (an elite unit of CRPF), 219 battalion of CRPF and other forces were dispatched to the said location during early morning hours, the officer said.

As the forces were returning to their respective folds after conducting a search operation in the forest area, the insurgents attacked Sukma DRG at around 5:30 am, the officer said, elaborating that acting promptly, the security personnel launched a retaliatory action.

After the encounter, security forces conducted a search at the spot and recovered the bodies of two slain naxals, including a woman cadre, SP Sharma said.

"Investigation revealed the identification of slain cadres as Madkam Erra, Golapalli LOS commander, and female LOS member Podiyam Bhime. The slain LOS commander was carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on his head," SP Sharma said.

Weapons, arms and ammunitions and other daily consumable articles were recovered from the encounter site, the officer said.

Earlier on May 1, Naxals torched two tipper trucks engaged in construction work in the Ittapara area of Sukma district, said SP Sukma, Sunil Sharma.

The incident had taken place in the jurisdiction of the Phulbagdi police station.

According to SP Sharma, three labourers were rescued safely and brought to Phulbagdi police station. (ANI)

