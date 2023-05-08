New Delhi, May 8: The farmers who arrived in the national capital from various states to express solidarity with the protesting grapplers at Jantar Mantar on Monday "climbed the barricades" put up in the area to reach the protest site, Delhi Police said.

Farmers from various parts of the country including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh reached the national capital under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Sunday to support the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar for over two weeks against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh, demanding his sacking and arrest following the allegations of sexual harassment by the wrestlers.

The farmers who were escorted to Jantar Mantar were in a "hurry" to reach the protest site and hence "climbed" the barricades, the Delhi Police said. "A group of farmers were escorted to Delhi's Jantar Mantar. At the entry barricades, they were in a hurry to reach the Dharna site in which some of them climbed the barricades which fell down and were removed by them. The protestors at Jantar Mantar are being facilitated. Entry is being regulated through DFMD to ensure safety. Please remain peaceful and abide by the law," the Delhi Police said. Wrestlers Protest: Over 2000 Police Personnel Deployed in Delhi Amid Farmers’ March to Jantar Mantar (See Pics).

In the wake of the incident, the Delhi Police urged the public to remain peaceful and abide by the law. The protesting wrestlers have made it clear that they won't move until they get justice and Brij Bhushan is removed as the WFI chief and put behind bars.

The wrestlers took out a candle march in Delhi on Sunday. World Championships and Commonwealth Games medalist Vinesh Phogat said on Sunday that a "big call" will be taken by the protesting wrestlers if the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh is not arrested by May 21.

"The decision that has been taken in this fight for justice, is that if something is not done by May 21, if our demands (to arrest Brijbhushan Sharan Singh) are not met during that period then we will have to take a big call," said Vinesh to the media.

Vinesh said that their demand was to get Brijbhushan Singh arrested.

On their future in wrestling amid protests, Vinesh said, "We will compete. If god presents an opportunity before us then we will play definitely. We are still trying to train as much as possible during the protests, trying to find time for it and plan our training schedule," said Vinesh.

On April 23, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Mallik returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar, claiming that six women wrestlers, and a minor, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Connaught Place Police Station but Delhi Police did not register an FIR. The protesting grapplers also demanded that the Sports Ministry make the findings of the Oversight Committee public. Wrestlers’ Protest: 500 Farmers Allowed To Travel to Jantar Mantar by Buses From Tikri Border.

Delhi Police filed two FIRs on April 28 following the notice by the Supreme Court. Earlier this year, prominent wrestlers came forward to lead a protest against the WFI chief, following which the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations against the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and some coaches.

