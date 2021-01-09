Kohima (Nagaland) [India], January 9 (ANI): Security Forces of Spear Corps joined the northern part of Dzukou Valley across Dzukou River in dousing the wildfire, said PRO Shillong, Ministry of Defence on Saturday.

"Security Forces of Spear Corps joined the northern part of Dzukou Valley across Dzukou River in dousing the fire. Teams have successfully curbed the spread of fire in a large area & are creating fire lanes to prevent further spread," PRO Shillong, Ministry of Defence tweeted.

In the ongoing effort to douse the wildfire in Dzukou valley on the Nagaland-Manipur border, Spear Corps is lending a hand with various central and state government organizations.

As per an official release on January 3, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles are providing all possible assistance to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in terms of accommodation, tentage, and logistics resources so that they can execute their tasks to their full efficiency.

Recently, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the prompt intervention.

On December 31, Singh did an aerial survey to take stock of the wildfire that broke out at Dzuko valley in the last week of December 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)