Srinagar, May 22 (PTI) Security forces opened fire after gunshots were heard near a CRPF camp in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

“At 8:35 pm, some fire shots were heard near CRPF camp at Mominabad in Anantnag,” a police official said.

He said a sentry at the camp retaliated but there was no loss of life or injury.

The situation is normal, the official said.

