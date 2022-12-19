Belagavi (KTK), Dec 19 (PTI) A security blanket has been thrown across the Belagavi city as the winter session of the Karnataka Legislature starts on Monday.

Amid fear over the border row with Maharashtra and disruption due to protests by various communities, the entire city resembles a cantonment of sorts.

Also Read | Goa Liberation Day 2022: The Significance of 'Operation Vijay' That Freed Coastal State From Portuguese Rule.

Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, where the session is in progress appears like a barrack with policemen deployed all over the place.

According to police sources, nearly 5,000 policemen have been deployed for maintaining law and order in the city.

Also Read | Karnataka Honour Killing: Youth Killed by Father-in-Law Over Inter-Caste Marriage in Bagalkot.

These policemen include six superintendents of police, 11 additional superintendents of police, 43 deputy SPs, 95 inspectors and 241 sub-inspectors, they added.

The sources also said there will be a sizeable number of policemen deployed at the Vaccine Depot ground where the Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti is staging a demonstration demanding merger of Belagavi with Maharashtra.

Some leaders from Maharashtra had wished to participate in the event. A Maharashtra MP Dhairyasheel Mane had even requested the Belagavi district administration to make arrangements for his visit to the city.

However, the district authorities imposed a ban on his entry saying that his possible inflammatory speech may create law and order problems.

Apart from the MES, various groups including farmers, are also staging demonstrations in Belagavi to press for their demands.

This session, which would be the last one of the current Assembly, as the elections are barely four months away, may also see commotion inside the House with political parties trying to draw the attention of people with their protests, sources said.

There are many bills which is likely to be tabled and cleared in the current session.

A controversial anti-Halal bill may also be introduced in the session as a private bill by a BJP legislator, which may cause furore, the sources added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)