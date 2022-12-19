Panaji, December 19: Every year, December 19 is celebrated as a success of ‘Operation Vijay’ undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces that liberated Goa in 1961 from Portuguese rule. The day is commemorated as the ‘Goa Liberation Day’. This was the day in Indian history that made the entire nation completely free from the foreign rule.

Indian Defence Forces crossed the border into Goa, followed by sustained land, sea, and airstrikes for over 36 hours, which resulted in the unconditional surrender of Portuguese forces on December 19, 1961.

When India gained its independence on August 15, 1947, Goa was reeling under Portuguese rule. Having been colonised by the Portuguese in 1510 and governed by Lisbon as 'Estado da India', Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli remained under colonial occupation for 451 years.

The Significance of ‘Operation Vijay’

Following countless unsuccessful diplomatic efforts and negotiations with the Portuguese, former prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, decided that military intervention was the only option left. The 36-hour long military operation began on December 18, 1961, and it was code-named as ‘Operation Vijay’, which consisted of all tri-forces the Indian Army, Indian Air force, and Indian Navy.

Lieutenant General JN Chaudhuri gave the task to Major General KP Candeth commanding 17 Infantry Division and placed 50 Parachute Brigade under him. Air operations were entrusted to Air Vice Marshal Erlic Pinto and the Navy was delegated to create a suitable Task Force. Major General Candeth planned to launch simultaneous operations against all three colonies.

During the historic moment, the Indian Armed Forces reclaimed Goa’s territory with little resistance, and General Manuel António Vassalo e Silva submitted the certificate of surrender, officially ending the 451 years of Portuguese rule in the region. After the successful completion of the operation, Goa was placed under military administration headed by Kunhiraman Palat Candeth as Lieutenant Governor.

On 8 June 1962, military rule was replaced by the civilian government when the Lieutenant Governor nominated an informal Consultative Council of 29 nominated members to assist him in the administration of Goa.