New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Security has been tightened in the national capital with police barricades mounted at various important places in the city including ITO, Yamuna Bridge and other locations.

This has been done in view of the proposed tractor rally called by the farmer unions on Republic Day against the recently enacted central farm laws.

Earlier on January 24, Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Intelligence in Delhi Police, Dependra Pathak had said that three routes have been determined for the farmer leaders' tractor rally from three border points of Delhi.

"The tractor rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders and return to its originating points. From Singhu, it will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi border, KMP Expressway and then return to Singhu," Pathak told reporters at a press conference.

He further said, "From Tikri border, it will go to Nangloi and pass through Najafgarh and Western Peripheral Expressway. From Ghazipur border, the rally will go to 56-foot road and return to its originating point passing through Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway."

Delhi Police has also beefed-up security at all the power sub-stations and grids across the national capital in view of threat received by a power distribution company about the disruption of power supply in the national capital.

The police have also issued an alert to power distribution companies in view of the threat posed by banned outfit Sikhs for Justice.

Farmer leaders have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

