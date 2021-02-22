Srinagar, Feb 22 (PTI) Security forces on Monday conducted a surprise frisking operation in the Amira Kadal area of the city in the wake of the recent spurt in militant attacks, officials said.

In an exercise reminiscent of the early 1990s, the security forces sealed off the Amira Kadal area, near Lal Chowk, and conducted frisking of all persons present in the cordoned area, the officials said.

They said the frisking operation has come in response to militants stepping up attacks on security forces and civilians, especially in the city.

The authorities have also beefed up the regular deployment of security forces in vulnerable areas.

Last week, the son of the owner of a popular eatery was targeted by militants in the high-security Durganag area here. On Friday, the ultras killed two policemen in the Baghat area of the city.

