Aligarh (UP), Mar 21 (PTI) Security was tightened at the Aligarh Muslim University campus on Thursday evening following tension between two groups of students over Holi celebrations, police said.

They said an altercation took place near the Zakir Hussain College of Engineering compound late in the afternoon when some youngsters were celebrating Holi with colours which was objected to by some others.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj in Congress' List of Eight Nominees in Maharashtra for LS Polls.

According to an AMU official, before the situation could worsen, senior police and university officials rushed to the spot and defused the situation.

Later in the evening, a complaint was filed at the Civil Lines police station by Adit Partap Singh, a post-graduate student at AMU.

Also Read | Electoral Bond Data: BJP Received Donations From Big Corporate Groups Like Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, Muthoot, Baja Auto, Jindal Group and TVS Moto.

Singh alleged that he was assaulted and named 10 students in the complaint who have been charged under various sections of the IPC.

AMU Proctor Mohd. Waseem Ali told media persons that there was "complete freedom" to celebrate all festivals on the campus and Holi was celebrated every year at the hostels by students of all communities.

This year too, members of both communities were celebrating Holi in the run-up to the main festival on March 25, he said.

However on Wednesday, the above-mentioned student sought permission to hold a special Holi function at the athletics stadium which was denied, the proctor said.

"No permission was however required for any informal celebration in the traditional manner. This year too, students were celebrating traditionally," he said.

The proctor said that on Thursday afternoon, Adit Pratap Singh again sought to hold the Holi function at the stadium and was strongly advised against it.

He, however, did not heed this directive and instead set out for the stadium near the engineering college, Ali said. Shortly later, the scuffle broke out at the spot when other students objected to this, he added.

Superintendent of Police (City) M S Pathak told media persons that police reached the spot immediately after receiving information and restored order.

According to preliminary findings, no one was injured in the clash, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)