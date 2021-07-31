Shimla, Jul 31 (PTI) Police here on Saturday booked Sikhs for Justice member Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for sedition and other charges, a day after he allegedly issued a threat that CM Jai Ram Thakur won't be allowed to hoist the national flag, an official spokesperson said.

The threat was made through a recorded phone call to a majority of Shimla-based journalists simultaneously at 10.54 am. The caller identified himself as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the general counsel for the SFJ.

"We will not allow Jai Ram Thakur to hoist the Indian Tricolour," he said.

He further said, "Himachal Pradesh was part of Punjab and we are seeking a referendum in Punjab. Once we liberate Punjab, we will make sure that we take over Himachal Pradesh areas which were part of Punjab."

The FIR has been registered under Sections 124 (sedition), 153-A (act prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (intimidation) of the IPC, Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and 66-C of the IT Act, the spokesperson said.

This case has been lodged on the basis of recorded audio clips received on mobile phone by many journalists and citizens, he added.

The spokesperson said the pro-Khalistani outfit SFJ was banned by the Union government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for anti-India activities on July 10, 2019.

This pro-Khalistani organisation is based overseas with their network in the USA and other countries, he added.

The investigation conducted so far has revealed that the audio clips were sent through international numbers (voice over internet protocol), he added.

Investigation is underway to identify the caller, he said, adding that police are seeking cooperation from central agencies to bring the accused to justice.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)