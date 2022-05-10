New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar has said that sedition law in a free country seems "absolutely unnecessary" and supported its repeal or comprehensive revision by the central government.

"Today the extent of abuse of the #Sedition law has come to a point where in the national consciousness continuing with colonial #law in a free country seems to be absolutely unnecessary. We should support the repeal of this law or its comprehensive revising," Kumar said in a tweet.

Also Read | Cyclone Asani: Flight Operations Hit at Visakhapatnam Airport Due to Cyclonic Storm in Bay of Bengal.

He also said the Supreme Court is not obligated to stay the process of hearing the petitions concerning the sedition law on the Centre's plea.

"Decision to review the sedition law will be leading to a repeal of this law. And in the process, the SC is not divested of the opportunity to determine the constitutional validity of this archaic & colonial law. This law has no place in free India," he said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at Jivesh Building in Bandra Bandstand, No Casualties Reported.

"The way sedition law has been abused over the years, particularly in last months and recent years is compelling our govt in favour of the repeal of the law...Meanwhile, the SC is not obligated to stay its process, and can continue to hear arguments," he added.

The central government informed the Supreme Court on Monday that it has decided to re-examine and reconsider the provisions of Section 124A which criminalises the offence of sedition and requested it not to take up the case till the matter is examined by the government.

The Centre, in a fresh affidavit, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is of the firm view that the baggage of colonial-era laws, which outlived their utility, must be scrapped during the period of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (75 years of independence).

In that spirit, the government of India has scrapped over 1,500 outdated laws since 2014-15, it said.

"It has also ended over 25,000 compliance burdens which were causing unnecessary hurdles to the people of our country. Various offences which were causing mindless hindrances to people have been de-criminalised. This is an ongoing process. These were laws and compliances which reeked of a colonial mindset and thus have no place in today's India," the Centre said.

"The Centre being fully cognizant of various views being expressed on the subject of sedition and also having considered the concerns of civil liberties and human rights, while committed to maintain and protect the sovereignty and integrity of this great nation, has decided to reexamine and reconsider the provisions of Section 124A of the IPC which can be done only before the competent forum," the affidavit said while requesting the apex court to await the outcome of the Centre's exercise to re-examine Section 124A. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)