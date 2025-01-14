Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): As festivities for the 2025 Maha Kumbh mela commence, seers like devotees take a dip in the holy confluence on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Many Akharas headed by the seers lead their processions towards Triveni Sangam.

After taking a dip in the holy Sangam on Tuesday morning, Kumar Swami Ji Maharaj from Anand Akhara said that those who can visit the Maha Kumbh were "extremely" fortunate. Advocating for peace, the seer said that the religious texts have always upheld peace.

"Nothing is bigger than this (Maha Kumbh). Those who are able to come here are extremely fortunate... Wherever we see people are fighting among themselves. Here it's peaceful. Merely being present here and watching everything unfold, brings joy and peace... Our saints and shastras have always wanted peace in the world. I bow down to our great seers and our religious texts, I bow down to our earth and Lord Shiva for giving us this day. Everyone should come here..." Swami Ji Maharaj told ANI.

Meanwhile, Mahamandleshwar Swami Gyan Puri of Mahanirvana Akhara said, "It's a huge crowd but it's amazing how everything flows. Everyone finds a place for a holy dip. I think it is only possible to see this here."

The procession of Niranjani Akhada is heading towards the Triveni Sangam for the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

Sadhus of the 13 Akhadas of the Sanatan Dharma will take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam -- a sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati river.

The 13 akhadas are divided into three groups -- Sanyasi (Shaivite), Bairagi (Vaishnav) and Udaseen. The Shaivite akhadas include Shree Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Niranjani, Shree Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani, Shree Shambhu Panchagni Akhada, Shree Panchdashnam Aavahan Akhada and Taponidhi Shri Anand Akhada Panchayti.

Before the procession, Niranjani Akhada, and Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhara are marching towards the Triveni Sangam to take holy dip on Makar Sankranti.

Meanwhile, Naga Baba Pramod Giri of the Shambu Panchayati Atal Akhara said that it was a matter of happiness that Shmbhu Panchayati Atal Akhara and Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada are going together for Shahi Snan.

"It's a matter of happiness for us that Shmbhu Panchayati Atal Akhara and Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada are going together to have Shahi (Amrit) Snan. It has been a tradition that Naga Sadhus are kept ahead..." he said speaking to ANI.

As celebrations begin, many personalities from across the globe have been flocking to the ghats in the city, taking a dip in the holy confluence (Sangam) of Ganga and Yamuna. The latest among many to attract attention at the Maha Kumbh festival is Laurene Powell, wife of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, who has been participating in the cultural festivities.

Reacting to this, Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri on Tuesday morning said that such was the tradition that those who have never seen it want to partake in.

"She will participate in the ritual of taking a dip (at the Sangam). She is resting in my 'shivir'. However, she has some allergies. She has never been to such a crowded place. She is quite simple. She stayed with us during the pooja. Our tradition is such that those who have never seen it - they all want to join," Giri told ANI.

He further said that Niranjani Akhara was preparing for Rajasi Shahi (Amrit) Snan, which is scheduled for today morning. Expressing gratitude towards UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the arrangements done by the government, Giri said that nearly 30 to 40 million people will take a holy dip.

Devotees, both Indian and foreign, immersed themselves in the sacred tradition, contributing to the world's largest spiritual gathering. The atmosphere around the Triveni Sangam was filled with devotion as foreign pilgrims joined in the spiritual energy of the Mela.

Foreign devotees from various parts of the world gathered to sing bhajans, blending into the devotional ambience. They sang 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' and 'Mahishasura Mardini Stotram,' adding their voices to the sacred chants of the gathering.

The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh will take place till February 26, 2025. Key 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

