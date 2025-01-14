Prayagraj, January 14: The first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025 on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti began as Sadhus from Sadhus of Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam -- a sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati river. Sadhus of the 13 Akhadas of the Sanatan Dharma will be taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam one by one.

The 13 akhadas are divided into three groups -- Sanyasi (Shaivite), Bairagi (Vaishnav) and Udaseen. The Shaivite akhadas include Shree Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Niranjani, Shree Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani,Shree Shambhu Panchagni Akhada, Shree Panchdashnam Aavahan Akhada and Taponidhi Shri Anand Akhada Panchayti. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Yogi Adityanath Greets People at Sangam on ‘Paush Purnima’ on First Day of Mahakumbh, Says ‘Around 1.50 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip’ (See Pics and Video).

Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada Takes Holy Dip As First ‘Amrit Snan’ Begins

#WATCH | Prayagraj | Procession of Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada as the first Amrit Snan of #MahaKumbh2025 will begin with Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhara taking holy dip in Triveni Sangam on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti Sadhus of the 13 akhadas of Sanatan Dharm will… pic.twitter.com/Od2zjTTcnk — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2025

Meanwhile, a Naga Baba Pramod Giri of the Shambu Panchayati Atal Akhara said that it was a matter of happiness that Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara and Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada are going together for Shahi Snan. "It's a matter of happiness for us that Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara and Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada are going together to have Shahi (Amrit) Snan. It has been a tradition that Naga Sadhus are kept ahead..." he said speaking to ANI.

Kumar Swami Ji Maharaj from Anand Akhara said, "Nothing is bigger than this (Mahakumbh). Those who are able to come here are extremely fortunate... Wherever we see people are fighting among themselves. Here it's peaceful. Merely being present here and watching everything unfold, brings joy and peace... Our saints and shastras have always wanted for peace in the world. I bow down to our great seers and our religious texts, I bow down to our earth and Lord Shiva for giving us this day. Everyone should come here..." Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam on First 'Amrit Snan' of Mahakumbh Mela on Makar Sankranti (Watch Videos).

Mahamandleshwar Swami Gyan Puri of Mahanirvana Akhara said, "It's a huge crowd but it's amazing how everything flows. Everyone finds a place for a holy dip. I think it is only possible to see this here." Apart from that, on first 'Amrit Snan' day on Makar Sankranti, SSP Kumbh Mela Rajesh Dwivedi said, "All Akharas are proceeding for 'Amrit snan'. The police personnel are deployed on the Akhara route here leading to 'snan' area. Police, PAC, horse-mounted police and Paramilitary force are accompanying the Akharas."

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregation in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India.

The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh will take place till February 26, 2025. Key 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

