Prayagraj, January 14: As celebrations for the Maha Kumbh 2025 begin in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, many personalities from across the globe have been flocking to the ghats in the city, taking a dip in the holy confluence (Sangam) of Ganga and Yamuna. The latest among many to attract attention at the Maha Kumbh festival is Laurene Powell, wife of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, who has been participating in the cultural festivities. Reacting to this, Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri on Tuesday morning said that such was the tradition that those who have never seen it want to partake in.

"She will participate in the ritual of taking a dip (at the Sangam). She is resting in my 'shivir'. However, she has some allergies. She has never been to such a crowded place. She is quite simple. She stayed with us during the pooja. Our tradition is such that those who have never seen it - they all want to join," Giri told ANI. Laurene Powell, Wife of Steve Jobs, Stopped From Touching Shivling at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi During Her Visit to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025; Here’s Why.

He further said that Niranjani Akhara was preparing for Rajasi Shahi (Amrit) Snan, which is scheduled for today morning. Expressing gratitude towards UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the arrangements done by the government, Giri said that nearly 30 to 40 million people will take a holy dip.

"Our Niranjani Akhada is preparing for Rajasi Shahi (Amrit) Snan - something that is rare to even Gods... Today, almost three to four crore (30 to 40 million) people will take holy baths. Both the central and the state governments have done praiseworthy work. I thank CM Yogi Adityanath who is dear to me and also PM Modi - both of them are Dharmatma," the seer said. Steve Jobs’ Wife Laurene Powell Jobs Offers Prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Will Attend Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

With the commencement of the Maha Kumbh on Monday, devotees from across India and around the world flocked to the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to participate in the first Amrit Snan (sacred dip) on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday. Devotees, both Indian and foreign, immersed themselves in the sacred tradition, contributing to the world's largest spiritual gathering. The atmosphere around the Triveni Sangam was filled with devotion as foreign pilgrims joined in the spiritual energy of the Mela.

Foreign devotees from various parts of the world gathered to sing bhajans, blending into the devotional ambience. They sang 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' and 'Mahishasura Mardini Stotram,' adding their voices to the sacred chants of the gathering. The first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025 on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti began as Sadhus from Sadhus of Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam -- a sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati river.

Sadhus of the 13 Akhadas of the Sanatan Dharma are taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam one by one. The 13 akhadas are divided into three groups -- Sanyasi (Shaivite), Bairagi (Vaishnav) and Udaseen. The Shaivite akhadas include Shree Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Niranjani, Shree Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani, Shree Shambhu Panchagni Akhada, Shree Panchdashnam Aavahan Akhada and Taponidhi Shri Anand Akhada Panchayti.

Meanwhile, a Naga Baba Pramod Giri of the Shambu Panchayati Atal Akhara said that it was a matter of happiness that Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara and Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada are going together for Shahi Snan. Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India.

The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh will take place till February 26, 2025. Key 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

