Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) The ruling NCP in Maharashtra on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation stressed a lockdown should be the "last resort" to fight COVID-19, but various courts in the country have given directives for shutdowns to curb the infection spread.

Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena, which heads the coalition government in the state, took a dig at Modi, saying his appeal for discipline and courage should have been applied during political rallies (in states where polls have been held or are going on) too.

Maharashtra Minister and NCP spokesman Nawab Malik said people were expecting announcement of a relief package from the PM for migrant workers and other vulnerable sections of the society.

Malik, reacting to Modi's address to the nation on Tuesday night, stated, "The PM has said a lockdown should be the last resort. But various courts in the country have given directives for lockdowns (in states).

"People were hoping that a relief package would be announced by the PM for migrant workers, the poor and small traders."

Chaturvedi tweeted, Prime Minister today said an important thing about discipline - he asked people to show discipline and courage (during the pandemic).

"It is indeed appreciable, but (we) wish he would have said the same thing to be followed during political rallies to all party leaders."

The Sena MP said discipline has to maintained by everyone.

It (discipline) has to be followed by everyone whether the person is a leader, an actor or a member of the public, she said.

In his address, the PM asked states to convince migrant workers to stay put at their places of work with a guarantee for their lives and livelihood.

Outlining a number of measures taken by the Centre, including ramping up of the production and supply of oxygen and medicines and allowing vaccination for everyone above 18 years of age from May 1, Modi said he empathises with the pain of those having lost their family members.

The country is fighting a very big battle against the pandemic, the PM said, adding its second wave has hit it like a storm after the condition appeared to have stabilised.

"The challenge is big but we have to overcome it with our resolve, courage and preparation, Modi said.

