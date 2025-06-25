Mumbai, June 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal claimed on Wednesday that the 'Sengol' has replaced the state Emblem in advertisements issued by the state government on Emergency and dubbed it a conspiracy to alter the Constitution.

"The government spent crores on propaganda. The state emblem is missing in the advertisements issued by the state government, and a Sengol is displayed instead. This is not just symbolic, but is part of a larger conspiracy to alter the Constitution", he alleged while addressing a press conference.

The Congress leader further claimed that the BJP was pushing a "Bunch of Thoughts" of RSS' second Sarsanghchalak Golwalkar Guruji over Constitutional values.

The ‘Sengol', a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, given by the British to the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to represent the transfer of power, was installed in the new Parliament building.

