New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that no compromise will be made with the interest of the farmers, Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Naresh Gujral on Thursday expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for taking a firm stance on protecting the national interests and not allowing any other country to interfere in India's foreign policy, right as the United States imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on import of Indian goods.

The party leader also urged all political parties to support the Centre to send a strong message out to the world that the country's foreign policy will not be compromised.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi 'Vote Chori' Allegations: Kiren Rijiju Slams Congress Leader for 'Attacking' Institutions, Defends Election Commission Over Voter List Revision.

"I am glad that the PM has taken a very firm stand on the issue and made it absolutely clear that India will protect its national interest and will not allow any other country to interfere in our independent foreign policy," SAD leader said.

The SAD leader said that while India-US relations have strengthened in the last two decades, the recent announcement of tariffs by President Donald Trump has "strained our relations considerably".

Also Read | Bihar: STET Aspirants Stage Massive Protest in Patna, Demand Exam Before TRE 4 Recruitment (Watch Videos).

"President Trump's illogical demand that India should stop buying oil or trade with Russia smacks of hypocrisy, particularly when so many other countries like China, the EU and the US itself have been trading with Russia," Gujral said.

"I would urge all the political parties to support the government on this critical issue so that a strong message goes out to the world that our independent foreign policy will not be compromised irrespective of the price that we have to pay," he added.

PM Modi, earlier today, sent a strong message against the tariffs imposed by the United States, asserting that farmers remain India's top priority and that the country would never compromise their interests.

"For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it," PM Modi said.

His remarks come amid chaos over the Trump administration doubling the tariff imposition to 50 per cent on goods from India. During trade negotiations, the United States was pushing for greater access to India's agricultural market, especially corn, soybeans, and cotton.

However, India has so far resisted opening the agricultural sector and dairy products, due to concerns about domestic livelihoods and potential impacts on farmers.

Notably, senior agriculture experts and award-winning farmers have supported the Prime Minister's message defending India farmers interests. Reacting to the ongoing trade tensions, Senior Agriculture Scientist Anupam Varma said the Prime Minister had sent the "right message" to the world and that the government must not compromise on farmer welfare. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)