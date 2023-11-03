Guwahati, Nov 3 (PTI) A senior BSF official has reviewed the prevailing security scenario along the India-Bangladesh border in the Guwahati Frontier, an official release said on Friday.

Additional Director General, BSF (Eastern Command), Sonali Mishra reviewed the situation during her three-day visit, it said.

The ADG was briefed by Dinesh Kumar Yadav, Inspector General, BSF Guwahati Frontier, about measures taken to combat various challenges along the border and control trans-border crimes.

Mishra visited the border outposts and land customs station at Sonahat along the border in Assam's Dhubri district.

She interacted with field commanders, took stock of the security scenario and reviewed the border domination plan and operational preparedness, the BSF release said.

During her visit to Guwahati, Mishra met Assam Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh, and discussed with him various aspects of border management and coordination with police along the international border.

The ADG also chaired a 'Prahari Sammelan' at the BSF Frontier headquarters here, and interacted with the troops, the release added.

