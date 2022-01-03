Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, senior Bahujan Samaj Party leader and former MP from Ambedkar Nagar, Rakesh Pandey joined the Samajwadi Party on Monday.

Other colleagues of the MP also joined the party.

"Expressing faith in the leadership of National President, senior BSP leader, and former MP from Ambedkar Nagar, Rakesh Pandey along with his colleagues joined the SP. Warm welcome and greetings to you," Samajwadi Party tweeted in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to the Assembly polls this year. (ANI)

