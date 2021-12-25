Amethi (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) The body of a 70-year-old woman and her 27-year-old son were found in a room inside a house located near the office of the Superintendent of Police here on Friday evening, police said.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said Sushila Tiwari (70) and her son Rajiv Tiwari (27) were living in a building near the SP's office, and the IB's office is also located on the second floor.

On Friday, when the mother-son duo did not open the rooms for a long time, the police broke open the locks of the room and found that they were dead.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, the SP said.

