New Delhi [India], February 24: A Celebration of Colours, Culture, and Community: Joy Echoes After the Grand Holi Festivities in Karol Bagh

The vibrant lanes of Karol Bagh were filled with smiles, colours, music, and heartfelt devotion as the Shri Ramayan Prachar Samiti Trust successfully concluded its 14th Annual Holi Mangal Milan, Hasya Kavi Sammelan, and Bhajan Sandhya at Ram Vatika, 53 Block Park, Ramjas Road, New Delhi-110005. Over two unforgettable evenings, families, poetry lovers, devotees, and community members came together to celebrate the true essence of Holi--joy, unity, and spiritual warmth.

A Night of Endless Laughter and Literary Charm

The festivities opened on February 22, 2026, with the enchanting Hasya Kavi Sammelan, where the atmosphere was filled with humour, poetic brilliance, and constant applause. The gathering enjoyed spellbinding performances by some of India's most beloved poets--Shri Rajesh Chetan, Shri Gajendra Solanki, Shri Santosh Anand, Shri Mahendra Ajanabi, Smt. Baljeet Kaur 'Tanha', Shri Deepak Saini, and Shri Chetan Charchit from Indore. Each poet brought their unique flavour--some making the audience laugh until their eyes watered, others touching hearts with emotional verses. The evening became a beautiful reminder that poetry does not just entertain, but also connects souls and communities.

An enjoyment quote perfectly capturing the evening would be: "Laughter becomes divine when shared with hundreds of hearts beating together in joy."

A Divine Evening of Devotion and Togetherness

On February 23, the ambience transformed into one of serenity and devotion as the Trust hosted the soulful Bhajan Sandhya & Falgun Utsav. With the theme "Falgun ke Rang Baba Khatwale ke Sang," the event radiated spiritual energy and festive charm. The melodious voices of Shri Mukesh Bagda (Jaipur) and Shri Deepak Bindlish (Delhi) filled the venue, drawing devotees into an evening of peace, prayer, and emotional resonance. Acharya Ram Gupal Shukla was also there

As the bhajans echoed across Ram Vatika, families swayed gently to the rhythm, children played with colours, and elders sat in peace--an embodiment of Holi's pure spirit. A beautiful quote that sums up the devotional night: "Where voices rise in devotion, hearts find their true colours."

Prasadam, Peace, and the Power of Community

After both evenings, the Trust served Prasadam dinner to all attendees--continuing its long-standing tradition of sharing food as a symbol of love and equality. People from all walks of life sat together, strengthening bonds and creating memories that will stay alive long after the festival's colours fade.

A Legacy Bigger Than a Festival

The Trust also arranges spiritually enriching journeys for devotees to Ayodhya (Shri Ram Lalla) and Shri Jagannath Temple, ensuring accommodation, meals, and guidance, which participants deeply appreciate.

Kapil Aggarwal, Founder Member of Shri Ramayan Prachar Samiti Trust, said, "We work towards promoting unity in the country, and through such events, we showcase this unity. Apart from this, we also conduct social activities like arranging marriages for the underprivileged, which earns us blessings and motivates us to continue working for the nation's progress."

As the colours settle and the melodies fade, one emotion lingers--gratitude. Gratitude for the joy shared, the bonds strengthened, and the culture celebrated. This year's festivities were not just events; they were experiences that will shine brightly in the hearts of all who attended.

"Holi is not just celebrated--it is felt, lived, sung, and remembered."

