Guwahati, Jan 7 (PTI) The Election Commission of India Director General Dharmendra Sharma will be visiting Assam on January 11 and 12 to review preparedness for the assembly polls, an official release said on Thursday.

Sharma will hold meetings with the senior officers and superintendents of police of 20 districts at Dibrugarh on January 11.

He will also meet officials of the remaining districts here on the next day.

Sharma is also expected to meet the state's chief electoral officer Nitin Khade and the chief secretary on January 12.

Elections to the 126-member Assam legislative assembly are likely to be held in March-April.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)