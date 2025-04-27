Hyderabad, Apr 27 (PTI) Senior IAS officer K Ramakrishna Rao was on Sunday appointed as the next Chief Secretary to the Telangana government.

Rao, who is currently serving as Special Chief Secretary in the finance department, will succeed incumbent Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumar, who will retire on April 30.

A Government Order (GO) was issued over Rao's appointment.

Rao, a 1991-batch IAS officer, has been serving in the finance department for many years.

