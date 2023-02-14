Ranchi, Feb 14 (PTI) Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ajay Kumar Singh was appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Jharkhand, a government notification said on Tuesday.

The 1989-batch IPS officer has been appointed as the new state police chief upon the retirement of Neeraj Sinha as DGP on February 11.

Singh was chairman-cum-managing director of Jharkhand Police Housing Corporation Ltd and was holding charge of DG, Anti Corruption Bureau, Jharkhand, as per the notification issued by the Department of Home, Prison and Disaster Management.

With this, the row over the appointment of DGP ended as the Supreme Court had in January disposed of a contempt petition against the Jharkhand government and former DGP Neeraj Sinha after the state government said it has received the names of three IPS officers from the UPSC and would appoint new DGP on February 12.

The petition alleged that Sinha had been occupying the post of DGP even after his superannuation on January 31, 2022.

