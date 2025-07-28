Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 28 (PTI) Senior IPS officer M R Ajith Kumar has been appointed as the new Excise Commissioner of Kerala, the chief minister's office said on Monday.

Kumar, a 1995-batch officer currently serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in Armed Police Battalions, has been appointed to the ex-cadre post with immediate effect, according to the government order.

He replaces Mahipal Yadav, IPS, who is on extended medical leave.

Yadav was earlier granted leave and has now been sanctioned commuted leave for a further period of 40 days—from July 22 to August 31—on medical grounds, the order added.

The appointment comes in the wake of a controversy surrounding Ajith Kumar's recent tractor ride at Sabarimala, which had drawn criticism from the Kerala High Court.

