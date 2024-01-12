Jaipur, Jan 12 (PTI) Senior leaders of the BJP held a brainstorming session at a hotel here on Friday regarding preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

After the meeting, the party's state in-charge Arun Singh told reporters that the work done for the welfare of the poor, farmers and the youth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the way India's respect has increased should be taken to the public.

He also said that everyone was happy at the consecration ceremony going to be held in the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

On Congress leaders declining the invitation to the 'praan pratistha' ceremony, the BJP leader said there should be no politics of any kind over this.

"It is a matter of faith for all of us... This was everyone's wish and aspiration and it is being fulfilled," he added.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, state BJP president C P Joshi, the party's Chhattisgarh in-charge Om Mathur, Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary, Government Whip in Assembly Jogeshwar Garg, former BJP state president Satish Poonia, former leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore and others were present.

Garg said, "History will be made in Rajasthan that the same party is going to win all the (Lok Sabha) seats for three consecutive times. There was discussion today regarding this issue."

The BJP has won all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state for two consecutive terms.

