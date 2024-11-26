Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their winning run on Tuesday early trade amid fresh foreign fund inflows and firm trends in the US markets.

Rallying for the third day running, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 372.51 points to 80,482.36 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 121.4 points to 24,343.30.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Infosys, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and JSW Steel were the biggest gainers.

UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Monday after unabated selling for the past many days. They bought equities worth Rs 9,947.55 crore, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading higher while Seoul and Tokyo quoted lower.

The US markets ended in the positive territory on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.34 per cent to USD 73.26 a barrel.

Benchmark equity indices surged on Monday, helped by the BJP pulling off a stunning performance in Maharashtra, winning a record number of seats to propel the party-led ruling Mahayuti alliance to a landslide victory.

The BSE benchmark jumped 992.74 points or 1.25 per cent to settle at 80,109.85 on Monday. The Nifty surged 314.65 points or 1.32 per cent to 24,221.90.

