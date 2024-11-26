Mumbai, November 26: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced an extension to the deadline for free Aadhaar card updates until December 14. This initiative aims to encourage Aadhaar holders, particularly those who received their cards over 10 years ago, to update their details. The updates include changes to personal information such as name, photo, address, gender, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID. To update these details, residents can visit the official portal, myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in, where they can process their requests quickly and conveniently online without incurring any charges. No Toll Tax for Locals? 2-Year-Old Video of Nitin Gadkari Promising No Toll Plaza Within 60 Km on Highways and Aadhaar-Linked Passes for Locals in 3 Months Goes Viral Again.

With the deadline for free Aadhaar updates fast approaching, residents are encouraged to act promptly to avoid any inconvenience. Those who wish to make updates online can easily log in to the My Aadhaar portal, where they can make changes by uploading the necessary proof documents. For those who prefer offline methods, visiting an Aadhaar centre is an option, though a fee of INR 50 will apply. Keeping Aadhaar records updated every 10 years is a key step in ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of the system. To know the steps about the update process, check below. Aadhaar Lock and Unlock Guidelines: UIDAI Shares Step-by-Step Process To Secure Your Aadhaar Card via Virtual ID.

Steps to Update Aadhaar Cards

Update Online :

Go to the official My Aadhaar website: myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. Enter your Aadhaar number and request an OTP (One-Time Password) that will be sent to your registered mobile number. Once logged in, choose the details you want to update, such as your name, address, photo, etc. Upload scanned copies of the necessary supporting documents (e.g., address proof, ID proof). Ensure the file size does not exceed 2MB and is in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format. After reviewing the changes, submit the request. There are no charges for online updates. You will receive an update request number (URN) to track the status of your update. A confirmation message will be sent once your request is processed.

Update Offline at Aadhaar Centre:

Locate the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment or Update Centre. Request and fill out the Aadhaar Update form available at the centre. Provide your Aadhaar number and specify which details you want to update. Submit the original documents as proof for the update. A photocopy will be taken for verification. Complete biometric authentication (fingerprints, iris scan) as part of the update process. Pay a fee of INR 50 for the offline update service. After processing, you will receive an acknowledgement slip with a reference number for tracking.

Updating your Aadhaar details is essential to ensure the accuracy and integrity of your identity information, which is crucial for accessing various government services and benefits. Whether you choose to update your Aadhaar online through the official portal or visit an Aadhaar centre for offline processing, the process is designed to be simple and convenient. With the UIDAI extending the free update deadline to December 14, now is the perfect time to review and update your Aadhaar details.

