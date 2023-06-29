New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The Serendipity Arts on Thursday announced the list of six artists, including one French, for its annual three-months residency programme based out of the national capital.

The residency programme, to commence on July 3 and conclude with an open studio in the first week of October, invited applications from artists across disciplines -- including music, dance, theatre, visual practices, movement-based practices, and new-media practices.

It aims to provide artists with a conducive environment and resources to develop their practice, work on new projects, and engage with the wider art community in New Delhi.

The artists selected from across the country are Dileep Chilanka (Kerala), Rich Arya (Haryana), Salman B Baba (Jammu and Kashmir), Sewali Deka (Assam), Surbhi Mittal (New Delhi).

Shivani Kasumra, a New Delhi-based researcher and writer, has been chosen as the curator-in-residence of the programme.

"Congratulations to the selected residents... These artists represent a diverse range of disciplines, and their work promises to be a captivating exploration of creativity. We look forward to witnessing the growth and innovation that will emerge from this residency and the meaningful connections that the residents will cultivate within the art community," said Smriti Rajgarhia, director of 'Serendipity Arts Foundation' and the festival, in a statement.

In addition to the five Indian residents, this edition of the residency programme also includes French artist Massandje Sanogo as part of the 'Villa Swagatam Initiative' -- in partnership with the French Institute in India.

"Through the collaboration the Serendipity Arts aims to strengthen cultural ties between India and France by fostering meaningful cultural exchanges and creative connections between the artistic communities of both countries," said the organisers.

Besides offering furnished accommodation and studio space, the residency will also provide a monthly per diem for meals, a production grant to cover materials and additional technical support.

The foundation's primary initiative and largest project, Serendipity Arts Festival is a multidisciplinary arts event held every December in Goa.

