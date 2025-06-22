Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 22 (ANI): High in the peaceful hills of Manipur, where the clouds float close and the Marjing Polo Statue proudly stands--a symbol of Manipuri bravery and culture--the cadets and officials of the 1(M) Air Squadron NCC gathered on Saturday to celebrate the International Day of Yoga.

Surrounded by nature's calm and beauty, the cadets performed yoga with focus and discipline, reflecting this year's spirit of unity, wellness, and harmony. The celebration not only honoured India's ancient tradition but also highlighted yoga's global message of peace and well-being.

The cadets described the experience as unique and deeply meaningful, emphasising how yoga helps calm the mind and improve focus. Beyond mental clarity, they also spoke about the physical benefits--such as increased strength, flexibility, and overall fitness--that make yoga a valuable practice for their daily lives.

Aerial visuals of the Marjing Polo Statue showed students performing various 'mudras' (symbolic hand gestures) and asanas, including the Dandasana and Virasana.

One cadet said that the students performed at least 10 different hand placements along with the officials, highlighting how the exercises can improve flexibility.

"At first, we thought our program would not happen due to the rain, but then it stopped, so we started it...Today we have done around 10 mudras, which gives us a chance to increase our flexibility too," the cadet said.

When asked about her yoga experience, she said that she has been doing it regularly for a long time, which has helped her perform asanas easily this time too.

The celebration of International Day of Yoga in Manipur's serene hills not only showcased the cadets' dedication but also reinforced yoga's universal power to heal and transform.

With renewed strength, focus, and a deep sense of peace, these young cadets are carrying forward the ancient wisdom of yoga, spreading its message of health and harmony. (ANI)

