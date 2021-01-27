Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 27 (ANI): On credible information, the police officials of Commissioner's Task Force North Zone team along with Rachakonda Police apprehended most wanted serial killer Maina Ramulu on Tuesday.

The police detected two murder cases, one case of Mulugu Police Station, Siddipet Commissionerate and another case of Ghatkesar Police Station, Rachakonda Commissionerate against Ramulu.

Ramulu has been previously arrested in 21 cases out of which 16 were murder for gain cases, four were property cases and one was a case of escaping from police custody. He was a life convict and was later released after an appeal in the Telangana High Court.

Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City told reporters, "On January 1, 2021, the complainant Kavala Anathaiah, resident of Hyderabad came to Jubilee Hills Police and lodged a complaint regarding his wife Kavala Venkatamma (50) found missing since December 30, 2020 at 8 am. The Task Force, North Zone team, Hyderabad City Police started working to trace the missing women. Later on January 4, 2021 the dead body of Venkatamma was found near railway track of Ankushapur village, in the limits of Ghatkesar Police station."

"The accused Ramulu was born and brought up at Aarutla village, Kandi Mandal, Sanga Reddy District of Telangana. When he was 21 years old, his parents got him married but within a short period, his wife eloped with another person. Since then he bore a grudge against women and started committing serial killings of women. Since 2003, he has committed 16 offences. The accused has been involved in property theft cases as well," Kumar added.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ranga Reddy District sentenced the accused Ramulu to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on February 21, 2011.

Anjani Kumar further said, "While under life imprisonment in Central Prison Cherlapally, he was admitted in Mental Hospital, Erragadda for treatment on December 1, 2011. Later, he along with five other prisoners escaped from the mental hospital on the intervening night on December 30, 2011. In this regard, a case was registered against the escaped prisoners. After escaping, the accused Ramulu committed five more murder for gain cases in the limits of Bowenpally police station (two cases), Chanda Nagar police station (two cases) and Dundigal police station (one case). He was arrested by Bowenpally Police on May 13, 2013 in five cases. After this arrest, he was released from jail on October 3, 2018 after an appeal petition in the Telangana High Court."

"He still did not change his attitude and again committed two murders, one in the limits of Shamirpet police station and another one in Patancheru police station. He was arrested again and remanded to judicial custody. Later, he was released from Central Prison, Cherlapally on July 31, 2020," Kumar added.

On December 10, 2020, the accused went to Bala Nagar (Cyberabad) toddy compound and trapped one unknown woman aged between 35 to 45 years. He convinced her to consume liquor with him and offered to pay a huge amount for sexual favours. He took her to an isolated area in the limits of Japtha Singyapally village, Mulugu police station in Siddipet. Both consumed liquor after which the accused brutally murdered her by strangulating with her saree and committed theft of silver items from the deceased and escaped from the scene, Kumar said.

On December 30, 2020 he trapped another woman, Kavala Venkatamma (50) from Yousufguda Toddy compound in the Jubilee Hills police station limits and took her to an isolated area in the limits of Ankushapur village under Ghatkesar police station limits. After consuming liquor, he brutally murdered her with a boulder and sped away with her valuable property, Kumar further said.

Kumar informed, "The Task Force, North Zone team along with Ghatkesar Police verified approximately 500 CCTV footages at all possible places from Yousufguda Toddy compound to Ankushapur railway track, Ghatkesar and also verified the modus operandi of the accused person and identified the offender as Ramulu on January 26. The accused is being handed over to Station House Officer (SHO), Ghatkesar police station for further investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)