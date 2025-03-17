New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) A family in Shahdara left their servant at home while they travelled to Gurugram to celebrate Holi, only to return and discover their house ransacked and valuables worth Rs 1 crore stolen, an official said on Monday.

Two people, including the servant Nagarjun and his associate Rohit Kumar Malik (29), both residents of Odisha's Balasore, have been arrested, he added.

"The complainant, Sanjay Gupta, had hired a servant named Nagarjun (21) through a placement agency just a few days ago. On March 14, Gupta and his family left for Gurugram to celebrate Holi, leaving their servant at their residence," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

When they returned the next afternoon, they found the house ransacked, with all the locks broken and valuables missing.

Nagarjun fled with Rs 6 lakh in cash, multiple diamond and gold jewellery pieces and the family's scooter.

During the investigation, it was discovered that no police verification had been conducted for the servant. He had used a fake Aadhaar card and SIM cards registered with fraudulent documents, the DCP added.

Following raids in the Lado Sarai area, the police arrested both accused. Rohit was previously involved in similar theft cases and had been arrested in 2013 under sections of the IPC.

On their instance, police recovered stolen items, including five diamond necklaces, multiple gold ornaments, silver jewellery, Rs 33,000 in cash, and the stolen scooter. Further investigation is underway, the DCP said.

